Fire Country season 1 finale promo: A deadly mudslide?

For those of you who didn’t see the Fire Country season 1 finale promo last night, let’s just say there is a lot to prepare for! The series is heading back to CBS with what could be its most dangerous story yet, and there is a pretty huge disaster at the center of it.

What are we talking about here? Think in terms of a mudslide, the sort that could end up claiming multiple lives when it is all said and done.

For those who are not familiar with California disasters, these are about as dangerous as they come, especially since they can become a serious problem incredibly fast. Given the fires that we saw on episode 21, it makes sense to mix it up here … right?

Well, this is where we remind you that the other main story about the finale is whether or not we are going to end up seeing Bode released from prison on parole. It goes without saying, but we want him to be free! The problem is that he is suddenly facing a number of major setbacks. Take, for example, the drug test that has come back in a problematic way. While we don’t think that Bode himself is using, someone is clearly trying to set him up, and that someone may be Sleeper (somehow).

So what will the cliffhanger be?

It’s pretty clear just from what we’ve lined out here that there are a couple of options that are present for the producers. Personally, we still would not be shocked if the episode ends with Bode about to find out if he is free … and then everything cuts to black. This would be insanely frustrating, but we don’t exactly think it’d be all that much of a surprise.

