Fire Country season 1 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Is Bode free?

For everyone out there currently unaware, Fire Country season 1 episode 22 is going to be, without question, a huge hour. It is the final episode of the season! We are prepared for what is going to be an epic send-off to the Max Thieriot drama, which has proven itself to be one of the most popular shows of the entire 2022-23 season for CBS.

So how can you prepare to say goodbye for the spring? Think in terms of a story that really poses one big question at its core: Is there a chance that Bode will find his way out on parole? We’re not going to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed, but there is that glimmer of hope that exists for the time being.

Given the oh-so-dangerous nature of this show, though, we also have to prepare for the possibility that someone could die, or that through no fault of his own, Bode could end up remaining behind bars. What could that mean for his relationship with Gabriela? That’s another thing we are left to wonder, at least for the time being.

For a few more details, just check out the full Fire Country finale synopsis:

“I Know It Feels Impossible” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. Meanwhile, Bode’s freedom is on the line at his parole hearing, on the first season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The title for this episode is not some coincidence. The writers 100% want you to realize how high the stakes are. The mudslide is a part of it, the hearing is another, and we certainly would not be shocked if there are a few other wrinkles and twists that we don’t even know about at the moment. Why wouldn’t the producers throw everything they can at us?

Related – Get more news now all about Fire Country and the future

What do you think is going to happen over the Fire Country season 1 finale?

Have any big predictions? Go ahead and share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here for some other big-time updates on the show as we prepare to say goodbye.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







