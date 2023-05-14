Silo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson looks ahead

As we prepare for Silo season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ later this week, there are so many things to anticipate. So where do we start? Well, a lot of it comes down to how much we still stand to learn about Juliette as a main character.

As so many of you know at this point, the show really took their time allowing us a chance to get to know this character — she wasn’t really established as the main star of the show early on. However, she’s now become the Sheriff, and it appears as though she will be able to be the one to unlock the “truth” that Holston hinted at with the back of the back.

So what are we going to see from this character as we move forward? Speaking to TVLine, Rebecca Ferguson (who plays the character) sets the stage by noting how she will work more and more to open up and show more of who she is:

“What I really like about [Juliette], and love, is that when we meet her in the beginning she is this introvert, a really hard person who has so much trauma in her life … And when she’s taken out of her comfort zone and is put, or accepts to be put, in another room where she’s ‘Bambi on ice,’ we see her gradual acceptance of the characters around her, which she has never dealt with before.

“… There are moments where she’s being met with harshness and she doesn’t know how to meet it, so she just meets harsh with harsh and gradually she has to realize that that’s not going to get her anywhere … She has to win people’s love, but she doesn’t know how to do that.”

With this in mind, we don’t expect that we’ll be seeing Juliette get answers right away when it comes to the murder of Mayor Jahns. It could take a little while, and we should honestly be prepared for that.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

