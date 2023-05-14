9-1-1 season 6 finale spoilers: Our cliffhanger expectations

In a little over twelve hours from the time of this writing, the 9-1-1 season 6 finale is going to surface over on Fox. With that in mind, it is time to pose the following question: Is a big-time cliffhanger ahead? How much should we be expecting that?

Well, we don’t think it will come as much of a surprise to anyone that this could be in the cards as an end to this season. The producers have done this before, and it is always a mechanism to ensure that people keep watching. This time around, it could be more important than ever given that season 7 will be moving to a new network in ABC. Viewers are going to be seeking this out in a way that they really haven’t before.

So what is the most likely cliffhanger at this point? We have to look towards the overpass collapse that is going to serve as the main disaster over the course of this hour. It is not all that hard to imagine a situation where lives are put in jeopardy for a long time and we have to guess as to who is going to make it out on the other side. Our hope is clearly that nobody is going to die, but that may be some wishful thinking. Some photos already show Chimney in danger!

Is there a chance that the cliffhanger is that a character could be leaving 9-1-1 for a different reason? It is possible the finale writes someone out as a cost-cutting move; it would be rather silly if we were to sit here and rule that out entirely as some sort of possibility right now.

At the moment, there is no 9-1-1 season 7 premiere date, but our hope is that it could be on ABC at some point this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the 9-1-1 season 6 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







