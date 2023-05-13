9-1-1 season 6 finale spoilers: Is Chimney’s life in danger?

As we prepare for the 9-1-1 season 6 finale on Fox in just two days, there is a lot we’re left to worry about. That is perhaps more true for Chimney than just about every other character in the story.

So what is going to happen here? Well, let’s just describe it like this: Over the course of this episode, you are going to see an overpass collapse — just in case you need another reminder that this show likes to save some of its biggest, most shocking disasters for the end of their seasons. At one point, it could also look like Kenneth Choi’s character is in grave danger.

Given that Chimney just got engaged to Maddie, it feels like he’s the perfect choice to be in trouble if the show is ready to torment us a little bit — which, for the record, seems to be their primary plan for this hour at present.

Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Choi himself had to say:

“There is a cataclysmic catastrophe that happens. Usually, one first responder is put in a perilous situation, and perhaps this finale has more than one in a dangerous situation that could end perilously.”

Are we anticipating a cliffhanger?

It’s really hard not to given what we’ve seen from this show in the past! However, it’s possible that the producers changed their minds slightly given that there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the end of this season. We know that the show is going to be moving to ABC from Fox next season, but will it look and feel the same in its new home? A lot of that may depend on what we see over the course of this particular episode…

What do you think we are going to see for Chimney moving into the 9-1-1 season 6 finale?

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

