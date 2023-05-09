9-1-1 season 6 episode 18: Why no finale promo?

As so many of you know at this point, 9-1-1 season 6 episode 18 is going to be airing on Fox next week — and it is also the finale. However, the folks at Fox are not exactly doing a lot at the moment to clue you in on some of this stuff.

So what in the world is going on here — or, why isn’t the network actually promoting this a little bit more? Let’s just say that it is a little bit complicated. Or, dare we say it is a little bit strategic on their part?

Let us start off here by noting that the rescue drama has been canceled at Fox; it will be moving over to ABC starting in the 2023-24 season, does that network even care about that? Well, not really. Fox isn’t promoting the 9-1-1 finale as much because they have no real financial investment in its ratings anymore. They would rather use that 30-second spot after the episode to promote one of their shows in Accused that will be sticking around.

There is still no doubt, at least to us, that this is one of the strangest situations imaginable. After all, 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back for another season on Fox, even though the flagship show is moving elsewhere. We can’t really think of too many scenarios where a direct spin-off and the original show were airing on two separate networks.

If you do want to get a slightly better sense of what’s ahead on the 9-1-1 finale (if you haven’t seen it already), check out the synopsis below:

A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118 in the all-new “Pay It Forward” sixth season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-618) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Are you bummed that there is no official 9-1-1 season 6 finale promo?

