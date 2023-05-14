East New York season 2: Could it still be renewed elsewhere?

Following the big finale tonight on CBS, is there still a chance at an East New York season 2 somewhere down the road? We’re sure that this will be a topic for at least some conversation. How can it now be?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news. Recently, the network came out publicly and canceled the crime drama after just one year on the air. We wish that it was around for longer, but that’s just not something that has come to pass.

So what are we waiting for now? Well, that is rather clear: Our hope is that another network or streaming service is going to sweep in and try to bring the show back. East New York hails from Warner Bros. TV, so there could be other suitors with an incentive to bring it back. You can argue that Fox, for example, needs another quality scripted drama after some recent cancellations. On the streaming end, HBO Max shares a parent company with the aforementioned studio. If the show went to the latter, it would probably have to make a few changes — granted, some of those could be good! Being on streaming would allow the stories to be darker and even more intense than anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that some more positive news comes out in the near future. We’re not going to have high expectations, though, mostly because shows that are canceled only rarely find new homes elsewhere. The ones that do just tend to be the ones that garner the vast majority of attention out there.

Let’s just put things this way: We know that there is plenty of story still to tell from within this world.

