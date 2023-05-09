East New York season 2: Could it happen elsewhere? EP says…

Following the cancellation news yesterday at CBS, is there still a chance at an East New York season 2 down the road? Let’s just say that, for now, you shouldn’t rule it out!

In a new post on Instagram, co-creator Mike Flynn made it clear following the cancellation that the show may not 100% be done, but we’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead here:

On the heel of the news of our series cancellation, I want to thank our outstanding cast and incredible crew for making 21 episodes of fine television. And WBTV and CBS for taking us on and letting us tell these important stories to the world. AND to everyone who watched, tweeted and ‘Grammed the show every week. East New York’s spirit is strong and mighty as the people who live there. Our journey doesn’t have to end here. Stay tuned, folks.

Of course, East New York is far from the first canceled show to try and find another home elsewhere, and sometimes, it does work! Magnum PI is obviously the most notable example, given that it was canceled last year and migrated over to NBC.

So what would be a suitable home for the police drama moving forward? Finding an answer to that is somewhat complicated, given that its producing studio Warner Bros. TV does not have its own broadcast network. It does own the soon-to-be-renamed Max streaming service, but would the show work as well there? We do think it would be interesting to see if it could get darker and more topical in a place without restrictions.

The one thing that we will say is this: If another network could guarantee similar viewership to what season 1 got on CBS, the series would get a green light for more in a heartbeat. Viewership doesn’t seem to be the problem here. Instead, it is the fact that CBS doesn’t have the same control over it that they do the majority of other comparable shows. They may have saved SWAT, but that series has a longer history over the past several years.

