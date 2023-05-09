East New York, True Lies canceled at CBS after one season

After just one season over at CBS, it looks like we’ve reached the end for East New York and True Lies. Are both shows canceled?

Tonight, the news first came out via The Hollywood Reporter that the network was moving on past its remaining bubble shows, which may not come as a huge shock. Still, both of them are worth a longer discussion here.

East New York – This is probably the more surprising move of the two, given that at one point this year the police drama was drawing some good viewership. However, its numbers fell off in the spring without NFL overruns and beyond just that, it came from an outside studio — a tricky sign for any present-day network show. Unless you are a huge hit, it does greatly raise the chances of cancellation.

True Lies – This one, meanwhile, was less of a surprise. The remake-of-sorts of the classic movie never got off to a good start in the ratings, and the reviews were mixed, to put it mildly. While we know that this network loves to try their hand at adapting movies and TV shows into new projects, the results are often mixed. While CBS does have The Equalizer and SWAT, they also have a history of failed one-season experiments like Training Day and Rush Hour.

Is it possible that CBS could change their mind?

It’s going to be tricky. We know that they just did with SWAT, but that is a very different situation since it was a long-running show with a dedicated audience. Neither of these other programs have that as of right now and clearly, the network seems to think that with the writers’ strike potentially lasting for a long period of time, they are better off moving into some other places.

