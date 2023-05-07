East New York season 1 episode 20 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on East New York season 1 episode 20, we hope that you are prepared for a lot of drama. After all, we are building up towards the all-important finale! There is so much crazy stuff that could be happening from start to finish here, and that includes the possibility of a cliffhanger.

Just to better set the stage, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis — there is a good bit to discuss here after the fact:

“Ruskin Roulette” – Haywood’s leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez is put to the test, on the season finale of EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What does make this finale all the more intense, at least to us, is the fact that there is no season 2 order as of right now — with that, there is a chance that this is the series finale in addition to it being the end of the season. Obviously, we hope that there is more, but there are a lot of different variables at play right now. Take, for starters, that East New York in part comes from an external studio, which makes negotiations more challenging. Meanwhile, the writers’ strike is also ongoing and we tend to think that there are a number of obstacles that also come as a result of that.

Let’s just hope now that regardless of what the future holds, there is a great story here for Haywood that sums up everything that we have seen so far. It sounds like this is going to be an emotional episode, and we imagine that it will prove important to both her personal and professional future with that very thing in mind.

What are you the most interested in seeing moving into East New York season 1 episode 20?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! We are also going to have plenty of other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss the rest of the season.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







