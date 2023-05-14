Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? If you find yourselves still frustrated and eagerly awaiting more of this show, it’s rather hard to blame you! It has been now over four months since the show last aired, and there are a ton of people eagerly awaiting a little more in the way of news to come out.

So are we going to get that soon? Well, this is a matter of great confusion, and there are a number of different reasons for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

First and foremost, we should note that there is no new episode tonight, and at the very least you are probably going to be waiting 5-6 more months to see Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast back on the air. There are only six more episodes left for not just the season, but the series as a whole. After that, we are going to see it move over to a sequel series with a still-uncertain cast.

So is the show a lock to come back in November? This is where things get rather messy. The biggest issue with filming happening right now is the writers’ strike, which has stopped or slowed down a number of shows all across the board. Given that it has impacted so much of the industry, we have to assume that Yellowstone will also face its fair share of struggles — even if this series is a little atypical in how Taylor Sheridan is the sole screenwriter for the vast majority of it.

Our hope is that the strike will get resolved in the days ahead and the picture will start to become clearer, but how can you be confident in that? Or, how can you be confident in really anything at the moment? This is such an unstable time for the industry, but the most important thing is that writers get paid what they deserve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowstone, including whether John Dutton could die soon

When do you think we’re going to see the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







