Yellowstone season 5: Is it the end of John Dutton’s story?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is the final season at the Paramount Network — but is it also the end for one John Dutton?

Well, we recognize that there is a spin-off in development, there are a few different characters who will be appearing here and there. However, it does not appear as though Kevin Costner’s ranch owner will be one of them. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the actor is not returning following season 5.

Does this mean that John is going to die in season 5? We know that those rumors are out there, but nothing is confirmed. It is possible that the world of the ranch is not going to be the focus moving forward? Sure, but a Logan Roy-style conclusion for John seems likely.

After all, remember a handful of things for a moment here. For starters, we are talking here about a guy with a number of enemies left and right, including his own son in Jamie. He’s also someone who is making more by the day with his position as Governor.

One interesting theory

Is there a world in which both Jamie and John hire people to take out the other … and they both succeed? We honestly wouldn’t be that shocked if Jamie was also gone by the end of this season. He’s a big-time adversary for starters, and beyond that we don’t think that he would be the real selling point of a spin-off. We’d personally be more inclined to follow characters like Beth or Kayce, who carry with them some of John’s legacy but are also unique in their own right now.

For now, season 5 of Yellowstone is slated to be coming back in November. We will see if that holds true.

