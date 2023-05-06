Yellowstone season 5 spin-off: What will the story be?

There is a good chance that you’ve heard at least some discussion already about a Yellowstone season 5 spin-off. Without a doubt, this is happening! With this in mind, there are only a few other questions to wonder about right now. Take, for example, when this is going to eventually air, and what the story is going to be about.

Ultimately, we do think there is one big question to wonder now above all others: Are we going to be seeing the Dutton family still at the center of the story?

While we personally don’t think that John Dutton himself is going to be at the center of this story anymore, rest assured that some other characters might be. For more on that, just check out what executive producer David Glasser had to say on the new series in a recent statement:

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Because the Dutton family has long been established as the main through-line for this series, we can’t say we’re shocked that they will still be connected here somehow — and personally, we could see either Beth or Kayce being involved moving forward. Jamie’s certainly not likable enough to lead a show and with Beth, we at least feel like you’d have someone here who is more than capable of bringing a lot of drama to the table. Isn’t that important at the end of the day?

We’ve already heard that the spin-off could feature multiple characters from the original series so for us personally, we think some of the bunkhouse could be involved here. Meanwhile, you have Matthew McConaughey reportedly in talks to star. We wouldn’t be shocked if this is some version of the 6666 series, but time will tell with that!

What do you think some of the central narratives is going to be when it comes to the Yellowstone season 5 spin-off?

