Yellowstone season 5: Why is it ending at Paramount Network?

Why is Yellowstone ending after the upcoming season 5? If you’ve got this particular question, we are more than happy to help.

Of course, we wish the news was better. Even though there is a spin-off set to arrive as early as December, odds are it won’t look or feel exactly the same. More than likely, Kevin Costner will not be a part of it and we know that for many, he was the primary selling point for this show. There have been rumors that John Dutton could die before season 5 concludes, but nothing is confirmed on that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

It feels, at least for now, like there could be two separate reasons why the flagship show is setting sail on the Paramount Network following this season.

The Costner rumors – This is a huge component to it. If the acting icon did not want to continue beyond this season, Yellowstone as we know it ceases to exit. There is no reason to think that we will have a story that works anywhere near the same level. Also, starting fresh (even with a few familiar faces) frees the show and allows them to do something different.

Streaming – This is why, at least if the numbers are similar, the show ending may be a blessing in disguise for Paramount. They get to stream the new show on Paramount+, whereas the flagship is stuck over on Peacock thanks to a bad deal from the past. That has long frustrated executives, who have wanted the Taylor Sheridan show to be a streaming cash cow. That opportunity, at least in theory, could be there now.

Are there other possible reasons? Sure, but we may have to learn about those more over time.

Related – Get some more news on when Yellowstone season 5 is going to return to Paramount Network

What are you most excited for right now when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! We’ll of course have other updates ahead, so stick around so you don’t miss them.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







