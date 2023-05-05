Yellowstone season 5 to be final season, spin-off to air in December

The rumors have been out there about Yellowstone season 5 for a rather long time; today, it is official.

According to a report from Deadline, the Western drama from Taylor Sheridan is going to be coming back in November, but this is also going to be the final batch of episodes. While unconfirmed, the earliest theory to have here is that the status of Kevin Costner could play a role in all of this.

So what makes things all the more interesting? Basically, that there is a spin-off coming in December that will premiere on Paramount Network and then stream on Paramount+. Matthew McConaughey is still in talks to star in this project, which would apparently contain a number of Yellowstone cast members, as well. It feels like there could be a pretty seamless transition here between the end of the original show and then the start of the other.

If we had to really read some of the tea leaves on a lot of this, we would say that a major benefit to transitioning over to the spin-off has to do with streaming. The original Yellowstone is at Peacock and not Paramount+, a move that the parent company has expressed some regret towards over time. Let’s just say that it hasn’t taken all that much for them to realize that they may have jumped the gun there, given that Paramount came out with their own service not long after the deal was made.

So are they going to be able to get a lot of diehard fans to watch the new show? That could be one of the larger struggles right now, since there are some who may choose to jump off with the end of the original.

