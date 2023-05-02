Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 now facing further delays?

We have been waiting for a long time now to get some news on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 — but unfortunately, we may be waiting a little bit longer.

So what is going on here? Well, a good bit of it is tied to some recent headlines regarding the writers’ strike, which is now currently underway.

Now, in the event that the scripts for the second half of season 5 were written, is it possible that the cast and crew could go back to work whenever a schedule is set? In theory sure, but nothing can be viewed as anywhere near this certain. The rumors and reports about Kevin Costner’s availability have been out there for months, so if you are creator Taylor Sheridan, have you really been able to get scripts together? If he has, nobody has said anything, and there is a chance that the series may not film until after the strike is resolved.

Even if scripts were ready before today, another issue comes into play here: Possible rewrites, which happen all the time after the fact. Not a single word could be changed while things are ongoing. The impact of what’s happening now is widespread and could go on for weeks and even months. Without writers, we wouldn’t have a great show like Yellowstone. We just hope that things get settled on all fronts with this show, and we can have it back at some point before the beginning of the year. After all, we’ve been hoping for a resolution there for a rather long time.

Remember, as well, that a strike could also impact the future of 1923, depending on when some of those scripts were originally written.

