Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A time jump debate

As we do get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, what better time to have a discussion about time jumps?

There are a few different things that we’ve learned from watching this show over the years, but one of the biggest ones is crystal clear: They have no real issue doing something like this. If they feel like it makes the most sense to move forward a significant stretch of time, they will. Heck, just think about the start of season 5 when we saw John get elected Governor!

We do suppose that there is a case, at least in theory, to move the show forward when it’s back to a time period where everyone scattered with the cattle are back together — in doing this, you would enable the main cast to not be separated from one another for some substantial period of time.

However, the trade-off in doing this is that you really deprive yourself of the struggle, of how hard it is for certain characters to be apart from one another for an extended period of time. Also, if you want to set up a potential 6666 spin-off show, it’s admittedly harder to do that when you don’t have characters around each other for an extended period of time.

Also, remember Jamie

The biggest reason why it’s hard to envision a time jump is because it would largely invalidate a really huge story for this character. After all, is he going to just sit by and not try to kill his family? Is Beth going to sit by and not try to kill him? There’s a real risk here that you invalidate the entire story you told at the end of season 5 episode 8 if you move forward a little too fast in time.

