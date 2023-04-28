Yellowstone season 5: The latest Kevin Costner update

What in the world is going on in regards to Yellowstone season 5? We know this is 100% one of the big questions out there. Also, we’re well-aware that a lot of the rumors are tied to the schedule of star Kevin Costner, who spent much of the end of last year shooting his Western Horizon.

In case you did not know, early reports actually suggest that Horizon is a four-part project from the A-lister, and this brings us to where we are today. Per Screen Rant, Costner has now started shooting the second part of this, and that does raise even more questions regarding when the Paramount Network series will re-enter production in Montana.

Are we still hopeful that we will get something more on it soon? As crazy as it may seem, the big answer here is yes. Let’s just put it like this: Some other cast members outside of Costner have suggested as of late that season 5 could be back to work before too long, and we want to be able to believe some of that.

Now, of course the question becomes how much Kevin will be able to come back as John Dutton. Since there are only six episodes remaining this season, you can argue that some of his scenes could be consolidated into a relatively short period of time. Yet, the producers still need to be able to shoot all the material necessary, and television can be a time-consuming business sometimes. (We should note that Costner’s attorneys denied early reports suggesting that he was only available to shoot for a single week.)

So long as we can see the second half of season 5 before we get to the end of the year, we’ll be happy. For now, everything is up in the air.

