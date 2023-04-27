Yellowstone season 5: Is a prequel, spin-off undergoing a change?

We already know that Yellowstone is about as big and broad of a franchise as there is within the world of TV at the moment. With that in mind, of course we know that other off-shoots will come and go!

For the time being, the most-well known show in the universe is 1923, which is the follow-up to another prequel in 1883. Meanwhile, there is also a potential 6666 spin-off in development, and we imagine that how that works will depend almost entirely on what is going on with the Kevin Costner series itself. Remember that there are rumors aplenty out there all about it entering the final season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now, we can tell you that there is actually an upcoming show distancing itself somewhat from the franchise as a whole. Remember that Bass Reeves series starring David Oyelowo? Originally, this show was titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. Now, The Hollywood Reporter claims that it has a separate title altogether in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. What’s the reasoning behind this? Well, we tend to think that it is twofold here.

1. There really isn’t that big of a reason to connect Reeves, the famed Sheriff played on this show by Oyelowo, into the greater Yellowstone universe. It felt mostly like a way to get some serious attention around the project in the first place.

2. The idea is now for this to become an anthology, where there is going to be a new story featuring a famed lawman every season. We do think this is going to be a pretty easy sell to a lot of prospective viewers at the end of the day. How could it not be?

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone, including other updates when it comes to the series

What do you want to see across the greater Yellowstone franchise over the next few years?

Do you like the idea of this becoming a franchise later on? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







