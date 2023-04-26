Yellowstone season 5: More hope for filming return soon?

Is there a chance that we could be seeing Yellowstone season 5 enter production again in the relatively near future? We don’t think it will be a surprise to anyone out there that we want more of the series. How can we not?

Unfortunately, over the past little while the future of the Kevin Costner series has been inhibited by a number of different things, with one of the biggest being reports of scheduling conflicts involving the actor. It goes without saying, but we hope that there is going to be an opportunity to get some of this resolved in the near future … and we’re pleased to say that the cast and producers seem at least reasonably hopeful.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

In a new post on Instagram, Cole Hauser shared an old behind-the-scenes photo of himself alongside Jefferson White (Jimmy) and Denim Richards (Colby), with a note in there that he hopes to see the two of them “soon.” While this is hardly a guarantee of anything, it does further give us hope that there could be an opportunity to see a little more in the way of good news for filming before too long. We have heard Hauser say in the past that the show could be starting back up with the remaining six episodes of the season in the months ahead!

If the cast is confident, we’ll do our best to be confident on this end. Of course, the part of all this that remains a conundrum is not knowing whether or not this is the final season. We wish that there was going to be a clear answer on all of this in the near future, but it does not seem as though we’re going to be anywhere near that lucky. There are still too many variables at play!

We just hope that when the dust settles, we can at least return to this world before the end of the year.

Related – Get some other news now on Yellowstone, including the possibility of the final season

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 when production starts back up?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







