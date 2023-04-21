Yellowstone season 5: If it is really the final season…

There is a chance that you’ve heard some of the rumors already that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one on Paramount Network. Three months ago, this idea would have been completely unheard of — and yet, we’re reminded now of how quickly things change.

We don’t need to just re-hash a lot of the reporting that is already out there, given that you’ve likely heard a little bit about some of it already. There are some reported scheduling issues regarding the producers and Kevin Costner and within that, it has made filming the remaining six episodes rather difficult. Our hope is that there’s some resolution within the relatively near future, but who is to say for sure that this is going to happen for a season 6? We may get the remaining episodes this season and that’s it.

Now, if we are in a position where season 5 is the end, it does make life hard on Taylor Sheridan to figure out proper endings for so many characters — but beyond that, which ones will end up navigating over to a spin-off. This is where things get complicated — he will probably want to continue incorporating a few familiar faces on a brand-new show. However, you don’t want the flagship show to end with the Duttons just losing the ranch and their staff migrating down to Texas. Isn’t that pretty depressing for the show that we’ve seen?

This is where the struggle is, and when you think about it, this explains creatively why a delay needs to happen. There is SO much that has to be figured out here! There may also be the question of if you can continue a show at the Yellowstone without John Dutton — if that happens, the character has to die. There have certainly been rumors about that already…

Do you think that Yellowstone season 5 is really going to be the final one on the Paramount Network?

