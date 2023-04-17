Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 filming: EP offers new update

Is production going to be kicking off again soon for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? We know this is something that a lot of us want, and we tend to think the producers feel the same.

So what’s the reason for the delay? It seems to be tied to the reported schedule of star Kevin Costner, but that’s something that no one has really spoken about in super-specific terms. In the end, that tradition is continuing today, though we do at least have some more optimism from the people involved in the series that work will be starting up again in the reasonably-near future.

Speaking (per Deadline) at a new Contenders event, executive producer and director Stephen Kay noted that show creator Taylor Sheridan “is in Texas spinning hay into gold and we’re hoping we’re hoping we’ll do it soon. Everybody’s excited.” Sheridan doesn’t always do a lot of these panels, as instead he is off working on scripts or tend to some ranch work. His elusiveness in some ways only adds to his overall appeal.

What is also interesting is that based on what Wes Bentley, Piper Perabo, and Gil Birmingham had to say at the panel, they don’t have much insight as to what is happening in the remaining six episodes of the season. We wish we could say that this was some sort of surprise, but rather it feels pretty in line with a lot of what we have seen with this show over the years. Sheridan tends to hand out scripts pretty late in the process, and this show functions differently than most others out there. Consider that a result of there not being a traditional writers’ room.

Our hope, at least for now, is that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to arrive on Paramount Network a little later this year.

