NCIS season 20 episode 21: New ‘Kompromat’ sneak peeks

Monday night on CBS is going to bring you NCIS season 20 episode 21, and it absolutely feels fair to call this one important. “Kompromat” is the penultimate one of the season and if we are to take some recent promos seriously it looks like the events of it are going to carry over directly into the finale.

So what makes this story stand out? Well, for starters, it seems like a Senator could be in danger from some Russian assets, many of whom were tied to previous cases. Remember Senator Miller? She’s back, and if you thought she had a connection with one Alden Parker, you are 100% correct!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some sneak peeks for the episode that confirm that she and Gary Cole’s character are actually together at the time in which NCIS wants to speak with her — this isn’t going to be an altogether hard transition to get her in for an interview, is it? We will see things play out here and pretty fast, so it seems.

So what else can we say about this story? Well, it is going to be one of those that requires all hands on deck in order to figure it out, and that includes Ducky, who is actually overseas while on a lecturing tour. He is able to provide some information, but not enough that helps to resolve the final, super-important question here: What exactly are the Russians planning? What are they looking to do? That is still not something that seems easy to figure out, even if the characters would like it.

Expect every person to have their own role in this story — and personally, we’re still waiting for a big Senator Miller twist to arrive. (Technically, we have been here with this for a while.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

