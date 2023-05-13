NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: More on Torres cliffhanger

As many of you out there may have expected, a big cliffhanger could be coming at the end of the NCIS season 20 finale. Also, it looks as though Nick Torres could be at the center of it.

So what form will that take? Well, it seems as though it could be about the character’s past just as much as it is the present. A report from TV Insider confirms that there will be a Torres cliffhanger during the finale; meanwhile, executive producer David J. North (who co-wrote the finale) had the following to say about the story, which features Wilmer Valderrama’s character presumably going undercover in prison:

“[Torres’] experience in prison is going to bring up a lot of demons from his past … The emotional baggage that he’s carried, going all the way back to before he even joined the show when he was constantly doing deep undercover work and his problems with alcohol, his journey in prison is going to be one that’s very emotionally taxing for him.”

Based on what we saw in the most recent NCIS promo, it seems like the events of Monday’s episode are going to be connected to that in some way. Our advice? Be prepared for that — heck, be prepared for just about everything. There’s going to be a lot of action, drama, and probably emotional moments sprinkled throughout. Our hope is that we don’t see something happen that causes Torres to be gone for some extended period of time.

In the end, we know that this is the sort of show that knows a thing or two about great cliffhangers — think of it as a consequence of them being on the air for such a long period of time. If any show is going to be capable of delivering some big stuff at the end of a given hour, it is them.

(Photo: CBS.)

