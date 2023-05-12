NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: David McCallum returns as Ducky

If you were wondering when you would see David McCallum returning to NCIS as Ducky, we now have an answer for you!

CBS has released some official photos for the upcoming finale that carries with it the title of “Black Sky,” and one of them confirms that the longtime cast member will be at least appearing virtually within this episode. Ducky’s appearances have become less and less in recent years, and we do think of him more as a special treat than someone we necessarily expect on a week to week basis.

So what will Ducky be bringing to the table during the finale? We tend to think that he’s going to be a source of sage wisdom and advice, and he will in particular have a discussion with Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance.

We hope that in some way, we’ll continue to see Ducky in season 21 — but we gotta wait and see on that! For now, we have to really focus mostly on what lies directly in front of us.

What is ahead during the upcoming finale?

There are a few different things that you should focus in on but in general, we would say that the top story is Torres going undercover, and at a prison, no less. That is a dangerous position for him to be, and who knows what it could bring out of him?

Given this show’s propensity for big, jaw-dropping cliffhangers at the end of some of its episodes, it goes without saying that we are expecting something similar here. It could be something that brings the show in a new direction; or, it could be something that leaves a life hanging in the balance. Both of these possibilities could be on the table right now.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

