NCIS season 20 episode 21 promo reveals two-part finale

Just in case you were not excited enough to see NCIS season 20 episode 21, go ahead and know this: This is a two-part finale event!

What is somewhat curious is that for whatever reason, the network had not previously hyped up that the end of the season was going to give us such a thing. They only thing that they had said was that the season 20 finale would feature Nick Torres going undercover at prison … though his precise reasoning for that still remains to be seen.

Here’s what the promo tonight for next week’s episode gave away: The case is going to be tied to someone who has a particular interest in Russia, and what that means is that we could be getting into a story that, for the most part, has pretty global implications. We also tend to think that it is tied to some of the stuff that we saw earlier this season regarding a Senator and some campaign workers who were tied to previous NCIS cases … and also may be connected to Russian sleeper cells. This is complicated and something that the writers are going to have to work hard in order to connect.

Are they going to be able to do it? Well, we are reasonably confident that they are going to find a way in order to figure that out.

Odds are…

What you see over the course of episode 21 will be connected to the finale in some way, even if it does not appear to be directly so on the surface. This investigation into Russian operatives could lead to some sort of shocking cliffhanger — and, for the record, we wouldn’t be that stunned if the season 20 finale has a surprise ending of its own.

