NCIS season 20 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 21 on CBS next week, let’s just say that there is a lot to be excited for right now.

Take, for starters, that this episode will be adding some context to a story that was set up earlier this season. We are talking here about Senator Miller, a character who may have some unusual ties to some dangerous Russian agents. We don’t quite know what the endgame is meant to be with all of this, but we could be finding out sooner rather than later!

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Kompromat” – When a suspicious murder occurs in the classified section of the National Archive, NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to the crime. Also, Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is anyone else just as excited for the Jimmy storyline as they are anything that is going on with the case. We are admittedly as big of a Knight in Shining Palmer ‘shipper as you are going to find, and it is our hope that over the course of this hour, we will see them taking a few more steps forward. The writers have done a good job of letting the two evolve rather organically. They have been together for almost a year now, so you can easily make the argument that it is time for another step forward.

