NCIS season 20: Will Torres serve as finale cliffhanger?

We don’t think that it is going to come as that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but the NCIS season 20 finale is going to be big. There are so many big stories on the docket when it premieres next month, but the biggest one may be tied to Nick Torres.

After all, how can it not be based on some of the events that we’ve seen so far? Rest assured, there is absolutely a lot of great stuff to get into here.

If you haven’t seen some of the official details as of yet entering this episode, then know this: Wilmer Valderrama’s character will be in prison, presumably as a part of some sort of undercover role. We’re excited to see what that will look like and the dangers that lied ahead for him there. However, at the same time we’re also prepared for this to be a hard situation for him to get out of. Once you put someone in this sort of environment, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen to them!

With all of this in mind, we are 100% entering the finale with the expectation that there is probably some sort of big cliffhanger coming after the fact for the character. It’s possible that his life will be in danger; or, it is possible that he does something that actually leads to him staying in prison for a while longer. With Wilmer’s schedule getting more complicated in the future, presumably thanks to a Zorro series, it makes even more sense to have him at the center of the story.

We do suppose that technically, there’s still a chance that Torres is not at the center of a cliffhanger, but we have to enter this finale expecting something like this on the basis of what we’ve seen so far. It would be silly to do anything otherwise.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

