NCIS season 20 episode 19: The staying power of Knight storyline

In just two days you’re going to see NCIS season 20 episode 19 after a long hiatus — so what is there to be excited about?

For starters, we should note that “In the Spotlight” is one of the more interesting stories of the season, especially for a character like Jessica Knight who finds herself in a really unexpected situation. Let’s just say for a moment that she is going to become a viral superstar based solely on her doing her job and then some! After she takes part in a dramatic rescue she finds herself the center of attention, which is probably the last place that she really wants to be.

As we move forward from here, of course this leads to the next big question that we are left to wonder about at present: Will this be a story that actually lingers in some way? After all, just remember the number of other NCIS storylines or subplots that are brought up and never mentioned again. This one actually has some potential to be around here and there, at least in passing. It could be similar to McGee’s writings, something that gets mentioned in passing or has some value in a case down the road.

What we’re trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: We don’t want this to simply be something that gets forgotten about a week or two from now. Even if Katrina Law’s character becoming a viral superstar is not something that is important for a long period of time, it can at least be relevant to key moments in future cases. Maybe people will be more inclined to talk with her out in the field because they recognize her from TV?

If nothing else, we do think that “In the Spotlight” gives this show another fun card to play, should they choose to go in this direction down the road.

Related – Get some more news on the next NCIS now, including sneak peeks for this episode!

Is there anything you most want to see as we move forward into NCIS season 20 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







