NCIS season 20 episode 19: ‘In the Spotlight’ sneak peeks!

Are you ready to get NCIS season 20 episode 19 back on the air this weekend? We sure are! This is why we’re beyond pleased to share another preview for “In the Spotlight,” which is poised to be an important story for one Jessica Knight.

Odds are, you’ve seen a few details for this story already, including the part where Katrina Law’s character becomes somewhat of a viral celebrity after saving two people in a dangerous situation out on the road. Now, we’ve got a few more details about what transpires here, and also some of what happens as Agent Knight garners some unexpected attention.

Following this, Knight will stay focused on helping the mother and child at the center of the incident, and try her best to avoid anything that comes on the outside of that. As a matter of fact, in one of the latest sneak previews for this episode (watch at SpoilerTV), you can see that the character pays no attention to Robin texting her about the local news. This is a story that will show off Knight’s empathetic side as she works to figure out the pressure these two were under leading up to what happened on the road.

Rest assured, though, that beyond the serious stuff that transpires within this episode, you’re also going to have a chance to see a little bit of comedy. Who doesn’t want an opportunity to see a watermelon explode, courtesy of Jimmy and Kasie? These two are going to do their best impression of Gallagher in here — technically, they may have preferred to use a pumpkin, but that’s not an altogether easy thing to find in the month of May.

“In the Spotlight” is going to kick off a run of episodes that will air throughout the month of May, with it culminating in a pretty action-packed and intense finale. There is a lot to look forward to, and of course we’ll be giving you more insight on the future soon!

