NCIS season 20 finale: Could we get a surprise guest?

The finale for NCIS season 20 is coming to CBS next month and at this point, it should be clear that we are expecting some big things!

After all, just stop for a moment and consider some of the evidence that is out there. For a good chunk of this episode, Nick Torres is seemingly going to be undercover at a prison, and of course you have to hope that there is a high-stakes mission taking place around him. We imagine the stakes will be sky-high, and who knows? There could even be a cliffhanger at the very end of all of this.

Now, there is also another interesting question we have to ponder over: What are the chances that we get a surprise guest? If you recall, years ago we had a chance to see Cote de Pablo turn up out of the blue. Could we get another Ziva appearance? What about Tony or Gibbs?

We know that over the past few months, we have seen some social-media posts from Michael Weatherly hinting at a possible return, but nothing has been confirmed on that. One of the big questions with bringing Tony back at this point would be the reasoning for it — and also, whether you would bring Tony back without Ziva this time. If Torres is undercover on an old case tied to Gibbs, then perhaps there’s a chance Mark Harmon could be back. Remember that he remains an executive producer on the show, and does still occasionally visit the set.

Remember this…

If there is some sort of big-name surprise at the end of the NCIS finale, they’ll probably do their best to not reveal anything in advance. After all, why would they? It benefits them so much more to just hold on to their secrets for as long as they possibly can. They already showed with the Cote return that they can keep things under wraps.

Related – Get more news now on NCIS, including other details on the next episode

Do you think we could get a surprise guest at the end of the NCIS season 20 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming down across the board.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







