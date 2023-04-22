NCIS season 20 episode 19 spoilers: Fun with Knight’s fame?

As some of you out there are aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 19 arrive in early May. Yes, it absolutely is a long wait, but there are some details out there that suggest it will be worthwhile.

For those who are not currently aware, the title for this hour is “In the spotlight and the story seems to be very much modeled after that. What happens when Knight becomes an almost-instant viral celebrity after a spontaneous rescue? well, we tend to think that this is going to be the sort of thing that very much messes with her head.

After all, Knight is not someone who seemed to ever covet fame — this is not a part of the story that we’ve been told with her, so the idea of being recognized at just about every turn is probably super-mortifying for her. We’ll have to wait and see a little bit how this impacts her over the course of the hour, let alone some of her colleagues.

Based on some of the photos that we’ve seen so far from the episode, it does at least seem like Kasie is going to have some fun with this, potentially even at her friend’s expense. Think in terms of some selfies with the new-found celebrity. We’re sure that Jimmy will have to help comfort her with what is a super-awkward period of time in her life.

If there is a silver lining for Knight…

Well, it is probably the idea that very few viral celebrities actually stay popular for some extended period of time. Instead, there is this real tendency to jump from one thing to the next, and we don’t tend to think this is going to be something she deals with for a long period of time.

Will it even be referenced after this episode? We shall see…

