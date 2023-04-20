NCIS season 20 episode 20 spoilers: Jimmy gets competitive!

NCIS season 20 episode 20 is coming your way on May 8, and of course there are a few different things that we’re excited to dive into at this point!

So where do we start off here? Well, this is an installment titled “Second Opinion,” and of course we are ready for there to be a few more surprises in here that no one sees coming. Take, for starters, a shocking murder of a high-profile senator’s daughter — why would someone do this? That case will be front and center (of course) during the episode, but it seems like we’re going to be getting a pretty fun sideplot with Jimmy Palmer at the center of it, as well.

Want to know more right now? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Second Opinion” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator’s daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following. Also, Jimmy gets competitive with an old college rival, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Clearly, the main idea behind the Jimmy story is to give us something a little more personal and lighthearted before things get crazy again, which is going to happen near the end of the season. After all, if you have watched this franchise enough over the years, you are well-aware of the fact that the final episodes are often more action-focused and there are slightly less character-specific storylines.

Now with that said, can we have a few more Knight in Shining Palmer moments before the finale wraps? We’re really excited to see where things go in this relationship, which has evolved so much already.

