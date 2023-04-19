NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: Torres’ story in ‘Black Sky’

For those who have not heard as of yet the NCIS season 20 finale is coming on Monday, May 22, and we have some brand-new info within as to what makes it so dramatic.

So where should we start off here? Well, it’s worth noting that the title here is “Black Sky” and there is going to be a lot of drama that we end up seeing from start to finish. There’s a chance that you have seen a couple of photos already signaling that Nick Torres is going to be in prison for a certain chunk of this story — and, of course, that could prove to be intriguing!

So why is that happening? Is there a particular reason for it? The obvious theory here is that Wilmer Valderrama’s character is working on some sort of top-secret undercover mission, and the newly-released NCIS season 20 finale synopsis does seem to support that further:

“Black Sky” – Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil.

Is Torres going to be okay? Well, we’re sure that the writers are going to be setting us up to see some sort of major cliffhanger, largely because that is the thing that is going to allow us to leave with our jaw on the ground. Also, they’ve known for a long time that there will be a season 20 and by virtue of that, they can really start to plan ahead in some interesting ways. Our hope is that this episode just feels different from most others we see, and of course, it makes sense that it would be given that Torres is spending so much of it separated from the team.

In the end, we’re worried for this character, especially since Wilmer is an increasingly-busy guy who also has a Zorro project he is working on at Disney+.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

