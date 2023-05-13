Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Is there enough time?

Tuesday night is going to bring Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 to Apple TV+, and of course we are excited for a number of elements!

However, we also have a certain awareness of the show’s mortality at this point. There are three more episodes remaining and no confirmation that a season 4 is ever coming. It goes without saying that we would like for that to happen, but that is hardly a guarantee. We’ll need to be patient to see exactly what is coming after the fact. For now, we just have to examine further the stories that are remaining for the final stretch of episodes right now.

Just think of the few different threads that we are waiting to see pay off, whether we are talking about AFC Richmond in the Premier League, Jamie Tartt’s improvement, Roy Kent’s future, Keeley Jones’ PR firm, Ted’s personal growth, Rebecca’s romantic arc, Sam’s restaurant, Colin’s sexuality, Nate working at West Ham, plus whatever is going on with Coach Beard. That is a ton of different stories, and that is without even mentioning some other characters like Isaac who are still important to the overall narrative.

Of the major stories at the heart of this season, Colin’s is probably the only one we have closure on at the moment. Everyone else is still building towards something. Maybe the next few weeks well help to get us there, but are we going to need some 90-minute finale to tie everything together?

What we are trying to get to here is rather simple: Ted Lasso is still a very good show. However, it probably needed shorter episodes spread into 18 episodes to really accomplish what it’s trying to this season. It would have solved their issues with pacing, and allowed some supporting characters more of an individual chance to shine. Could someone re-cut these someday as that? If only…

Do you think there is enough time for Ted Lasso season 3 to tell every remaining story?

