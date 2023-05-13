Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: Is Coach still about to die?

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime, it is easy to have questions about Coach Ben. In particular, the simple question about his fate. Are we about to see him die?

Let’s start by looking back at the pivotal moment in episode 7 where the character nearly took his own life, but was talked down by Misty, who encouraged him to not go forward with doing the deed. This may be a powerful moment in a healing process, but we do still have a lot of questions at this particular moment. Take, for starters, how it could be all for naught.

We do think the conversation with Misty could make Ben realize more that he has a chance to still help others (including her), but the problem is that Misty has a big mouth. In the midst of some panicked conversation, it is not that hard to speculate that she may accidentally spill the beans on what happened with Ben — and, from there, the rest of the Yellowjackets could decide that he is their next meal. He didn’t help with Shauna’s birth, did not dine with them previously, and they could see him as a liability. There is a scene in the trailer of the girls chasing something or someone. Could it be Ben? It’s possible, but he clearly wouldn’t get that far based on what’s happened to him already…

Of course, it would be woefully ironic that right when he wants to help the most could be when Coach dies … but this is not a particularly happy show a lot of the time. How many reminders do we need of that?

What do you think we could see from Coach Ben moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

