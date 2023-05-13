Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: More Javi answers

As we get ourselves all the more prepared for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime next week, let’s make one thing clear: We need more Javi. Or, to be specific, we need at least some answers on Javi. Where was he? How in the world is he still alive?

We do recognize that this is the sort of show that doesn’t want to give away everything immediately, and in a lot of ways, we respect that. Good things come to those who wait, right? We still believe that, but we also think that you have to give people a few different reveals over time to keep the engagement there. Do you want to save the Antler Queen surprise for a little while? If so, then you need to give us something more when it comes to Javi in the near future.

The biggest thing we need to know is how he managed to be out there in the cold for months. Did someone bring him in? That’s the easiest theory to have, just because otherwise, we are led to assume that he was off in a cave somewhere, doing his best to content with the elements while also foraging for his own food. When you remember how young he is, it becomes harder and harder to look at that as some sort of serious possibility.

Following this, you have the other question of how this experience is contributing to his mental health now. We’ve seen that he is not exactly speaking with a lot of other people save for Coach Ben, and there has to be a reason for that! It is something that we tend to think will make itself a little more clear … but it’d be helpful to get that clarity sooner rather than later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

