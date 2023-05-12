Yellowjackets season 2: Lottie’s emergency number has a message

The fun little Easter eggs just keep coming on Yellowjackets season 2, and that includes Lottie’s emergency number.

On this past episode of the Showtime drama, a number that surfaced that was, of course, a part of the story. 607-478-1033 is the number that you can now call and if you do so, let’s just say that you will get a message offering you some resources and support.

So what does this mean in terms of the story itself? Not all that much, but it is another reminder of just how much the folks at Showtime are really working to provide you with a lot of immersion into this world. They want you to feel like you are fully a part of it, and why wouldn’t they? This is a big part of what makes this show and the fandom so special.

Now, we know that a lot of this past episode was spent at Lottie’s compound, but is that going to change moving forward? We do think that there is a reasonable chance that this is the case, all things considered! Just remember that over the course of the next hour you’re going to have a chance to see Shauna try to fight off the murder accusations that are going to be thrown at her, whereas Taissa may eventually have to return to her son and that part of her life. Lottie herself, meanwhile, is starting to have some of these visions all over again.

What we are starting to realize more and more is that when the Yellowjackets are together, there’s always going to be potential for them to revert back to who they once were. That means Shauna’s tendency for violence, Lottie’s visions, and Taissa’s second self emerging. could it even cure Van’s cancer? It is an interesting thing to think about.

