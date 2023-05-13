Superman & Lois season 4 could move to HBO Max

Is there a chance that Superman & Lois could survive for a little while longer, even if The CW does choose to cancel it? Let’s say there is at least hope at the moment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is some talk that HBO Max (soon to be named Max) could pick up the Tyler Hoechlin – Elizabeth Tulloch superhero show in the event that it does get canceled in the coming days. While this show is widely beloved and considered one of the better Superman adaptations out there, it is expensive compared to the rest of The CW’s lineup — and we know that the network’s new owners in Nexstar are looking to cut costs.

Meanwhile, new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have noted that they would like to see Superman & Lois continue a little while longer — we know that there is a new Superman movie in development at the moment, but we could see a situation like The Flash where the TV show ends shortly before the movie comes out.

Is it true that Max itself has been looking to cut costs? Absolutely, but getting a quality show on the service does matter. Also, remember that this would also help to at least keep the Arrowverse alive in some sort of tangential way. While technically this version of Superman and Lois Lane are on a different Earth, both Hoechlin and Tulloch played versions of these characters on some of those shows in the past. It at least gives us more fond memories.

Fingers crossed that if nothing else, we get some more news on the future of Superman & Lois in the near future. The CW also has to figure out what to do with All American: Homecoming (which has a good streaming deal) and then also Gotham Knights, which would at least give them a lower-cost comic-book presence.

