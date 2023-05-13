Silo season 1 episode 4: Will Juliette stay the Sheriff?

There’s no doubt that there are a number of different stories worth talking about entering Silo season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+, but why not discuss Juliette for a moment?

At the end of episode 3, we saw Rebecca Ferguson’s character officially be handed the role of Sheriff, and with a badge that had a pretty simple message on the back: “Truth.” It was Mayor Jahns who was behind this move and now, here is where we have to remind you that the Mayor is now dead.

What does think mean when it comes to Juliette’s job status? Well, that’s the big thing that we are left to wonder about at this point. Is it possible that the new Mayor could take the role away from her?

Well, there are a handful of different things well worth thinking about here, and one of the biggest ones is rather simple: We still don’t know all that much about the world of the Silo yet and how certain processes work. We understand that Juliette’s promotion could actually be a reason for the Mayor’s death, and there might be a fear that in this spot, she learns some stuff that would make a few others cower in fear.

What Juliette does with the job

This is going to be one of the most exciting things that we see over the next episode, given that we don’t exactly think that she is going to just play it cool and be subtle. She knows that things are not what they appear. Also, the death of the Mayor could just cause an even bigger spark within her as she tries to press onward and get at least a few answers that she deems to be rather valuable.

Do you think that we are going to see Juliette keep her post moving into Silo season 1 episode 4?

