Silo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Juliette looks for the truth

Next week on Apple TV+ you will see Silo season 1 episode 4 arrive — and with that, the central mystery deepen in many ways.

What we know about this show right now is rather simple. They have done a good job world-building and establishing what this place is, and that is not an easy thing to do for a show … especially for one that is based on source material.

Fittingly, we can tell you that the title for the upcoming episode is “Truth.” Meanwhile, the Silo season 1 episode 4 synopsis offers more insight on what lies ahead:

“Juliette tries gaining the trust of Deputy Marnes as they work to uncover the truth about recent tragedies.”

It is true that this does not necessarily illuminate a lot when it comes to what lies ahead, but doesn’t it still set the table? The biggest question mark of all is what is really out there on the outside … but we’re not quite sure that this is a truth that the show is willing to unveil just yet.

One other thing we’re hoping for at this point

Is this show going to cement itself as what it should be moving forward? That may sound convoluted, but we really think that this could be TV’s latest high-concept mystery show. It is our hope that we see it get to that point since it is bringing so much to the table from top to bottom. You have great characters, an interesting world, and also some unexpected twists that weave their way into just about every part of the narrative.

Oh, and remember that there is a LOT still to come! This is not one of those shows that is doing a tiny six-episode order. We’re not super-close to the halfway point just yet, so there is more time to see everything develop.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

