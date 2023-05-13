Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20: Are Danny, Baez getting close?

After the events of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20, we think it’s fair to wonder even more about Danny and Baez’s relationship. How can you not? The two are clearly getting closer, but are they on the road to becoming an actual couple?

Well, we should start things off by noting this: They already have one thing that every potential couple needs: A bond. They are there for each other, through thick and thin. There were multiple examples of this that played out throughout “Irish Exits,” especially as Baez was doing whatever she could to protect both herself and her daughter. Danny tried to look out for them and make sure no significant lines were crossed.

You can feel an intimacy between these characters clearly at this point … but is it a romantic intimacy? That’s something you do have to wonder about. They could just remain friends and that is okay, as compelling male – female friendships are often fun to watch.

We know that in the past, executive producer Kevin Wade has said that the two characters aren’t being paired up, and we know that there are some legitimate concerns that go along with the idea. Let’s just put it this way: The two being coupled up would potentially lead to them not being able to work together anymore! That would make it harder to get Marisa Ramirez on-screen.

With this in mind, let’s go back to a refrain that we’ve had in the past: If you pursue a romance here, do it in the final season. That way, fans of the two together can get closer to a happy ending without the show jeopardizing the partnership that we have.

Following the events of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20, do you think it’s more likely Danny and Baez get together?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

