Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 (finale) spoilers: Danny reunion

Next week on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see something special. How special? Well, let’s just say that the season 14 finale is right around the corner, and we tend to think that it is going to be pretty awesome.

So what can we say right now? Well, for starters, this is the first appearance in a good decade for Jennifer Esposito as Danny’s old partner Danny, and you are also going to see more of Jack Boyle, Mayor Chase, and even Jack and Nicky at the family dinner table!

For a few more specifics, go ahead and take a look right now at the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 synopsis below — after all, it does a pretty good job of setting the stage:

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – Danny and Baez team up with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star.

Will there be a cliffhanger ending?

With any finale, it does feel relatively reasonable to raise this question. However, this is where we’d tell you that this is not the sort of show that often does this. Instead, we would say that there is more than likely going to be some sort of satisfying ending that offers up some closure. After all, once upon a time there was no guarantee we’d be getting more of the show at all! (Remember that the renewal for season 14 came after the cast agreed to salary reductions.)

