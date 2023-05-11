Blue Bloods season 14: What does the timeline look like now?

We know that there is a Blue Bloods season 14 coming to CBS down the road and on the basis of that alone, of course there’s a lot to be excited for!

Of course, the big problem is going to be waiting a while to see it. In the past, we have seen seasons of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show kick off production in July. At the moment, however, we would say that there is a certain uncertainty with that. Because of the writers’ strike, we do think that we could be waiting until longer for the start of filming, as a lot of it will depend on when scripts are put together. We’re a week and a half into the WGA strike right now, and there is no clear indicator as to when things are going to wrap up.

For the time being, what we hope is that the networks and corporations step up to the plate and give the writers what they deserve — this is about preserving their economic future first and foremost, and that matters more than anything else. A lot of the writers on Blue Bloods in particular have been there for several years; they are their own family, just like the Reagans are on-screen.

Don’t be surprised if a premiere date is pushed back to October or November, or if season 14 ends up having less episodes than the past year or two. For now, everything remains up in the air.

For now, just know this

The entire cast and crew of Blue Bloods 100% wants to go back and do more. What is going on right now has nothing to do with their own desire to tell more stories. Instead, it’s about securing everyone’s financial future. The cast has already sacrificed to keep the show on the air, so it’s a shame that we aren’t seeing some of that elsewhere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

