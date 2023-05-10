Blue Bloods season 13 finale spoilers: An extended family dinner?

One week from Friday you are going to see the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS, so why not discuss an iconic part of it for a moment?

We all love family dinners. After all, they are the backbone of the show! There have been several different variations of them over the years, but what makes this upcoming one special is that you’re going to see Sami Gayle back for the first time in ages as Nicky. Not only that, but both Andrew and Tony Terraciano are going to be present! Andrew has continued to be around as Sean Reagan for a while, but Tony’s presence as Jack has been a little more intermittent.

So without further ado, let’s go ahead and express our simple hope for these characters as we move forward: We’d like to see a longer scene! We know that the younger generation of Reagans are not the main focus of the show, but at the same time, we do think that they hold a great deal of value. It would be a mistake if we do get some sort of update on Nicky’s life on the West Coast, or on what Jack has been up to in his time away. At least with Sean, we get some chances to see him here and there and occasionally he’ll get a subplot of his own.

Do we think that there could be a longer family dinner? Well, maybe by a minute or so. However, we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to be any more substantial than that. A lot of this is just due to the natural limitations that a show like Blue Bloods has.

After all, just remember this: We’re talking here about a show that only runs 42-44 minutes an episode. There are so many other stories that need addressing, and the finale in particular has a ton of familiar faces coming back. After all, Jennifer Esposito is returning for the first time in years!

