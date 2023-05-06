Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 promo: Baez in danger…

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 is going to be coming to CBS in just one week’s time — so what can you prepare for? What is there to fear?

Of course, it goes without saying that there are a lot of interesting things up in this installment, but the promo for “Irish Exits” last night was almost entirely about Baez. That’s actually a rather refreshing change, given that this show often centers their previews on Frank and Frank alone.

So what is the character going to be up against as we move forward? Well, it is both simple and also terrifying: Someone from her past who she previously put away. As she tells Danny in the preview, every cop has that person who you are hoping never gets out. Unfortunately, hers is about to and that could lead to both her and her daughter being in a certain degree of peril. This could be one of Marisa Ramirez’s biggest episodes yet, and we certainly think there is going to be some big stuff for Danny as he works to ensure her safety.

What makes this partnership so great extends beyond just their professional bond. While they may not be a romantic couple, they’d still do whatever they could to help each other, whether it be both on the job or away from it. You are going to get some great examples of that in here, and we hope for some heartfelt conversations.

Rest assured…

We imagine that there will also be some storylines featuring a number of other main characters. This is a show that absolutely knows what it is, and we don’t foresee there being any sort of big, fundamental change on that as we get to the end of this season. Instead, let’s just enjoy what’s ahead in the near future, shall we?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

