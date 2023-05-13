Succession season 4 episode 8: Is Connor Roy the spoiler?

This weekend is going to bring you Succession season 4 episode 8, and arguably one of the most important stories yet in election day.

Is there a ton to be excited for here? Absolutely but for the sake of this piece in particular, why not discuss Connor Roy? He and Willa decided that he should stay in the race on this past episode; if nothing else, this does afford him the opportunity to see the journey through. We do also think that he could earn himself a pretty important place in political history by the time that everything settles down here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Ultimately, let’s think about Connor as a spoiler here, shall we? The character has commented before that he is charting really well in Alaska and while that may be a joke … what if it’s not? Is it possible that this tiny number of electoral votes will be the difference between Mencken winning or losing? It creates a lot of wrinkles, and also causes a lot of chaos potentially within the family.

If there is one thing that we’ve seen from Succession as of late, the best thing for Connor is probably that he and Willa just go off somewhere, be happy, and not be around the rest of his siblings. They don’t really love him and if Mencken loses, that could just set up a belittling at the hands of Roman for staying the race. There will be no pats on the bat here for him winning a state, as impressive as that would be.

Could Connor actually end up as President?

Well, let’s not kid ourselves here. While we do think that Succession is a pretty satirical show, they probably are not going to stretch themselves this far.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Succession and the series finale

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Succession season 4 episode 8?

Do you think that Connor Roy could be some sort of spoiler during the election? Let us know in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates all about the show.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







