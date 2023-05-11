Succession season 4 episode 10 (series finale) title: What is it?

As sad as it may be to say, there are only three more episodes to come in Succession season 4 — and, for that matter, the show itself. Is that a hard pill to swallow? That goes without saying.

Nonetheless, we do think that Jesse Armstrong and the writers are prepared to fire on all cylinders within this last episode as they try to set the stage for some emotional, awesome stuff. We could learn who is running the company in the end — provided that there even is a company. At this point, how can you feel all that confident in anything?

We don’t need to say too much now before we get to the title for the final episode: “With Open Eyes.” What in the world does that mean? It may be a simple metaphor: Someone is starting to look at the world with eyes wide open, where they perhaps understand the truth in a way that they never did before. Meanwhile, there is a chance here that this is ironic, that someone thinks they are viewing the world clearly when in reality, they are not at all.

(If there is one person who feels like a prime candidate for this, isn’t it Greg? Doesn’t it have to be?)

Our feeling right now

Given Jesse Armstrong’s knack for dark storytelling, whoever gets the company may not even be happy with it. Logan is really the only person who seemed to relish in and understand the power. Kendall may have some moments, but it is inconsistent … to put it mildly.

Remember, as well, that this finale is going to run for a solid 90 minutes — there should be a lot of opportunities to get closure to some of these stories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

