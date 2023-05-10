Succession season 4 episode 8 run time: The big election

It certainly makes a good bit of sense to want to know the Succession season 4 episode 8 run time over on HBO, right? Well, we certainly think that there’s more anticipation than ever, given that we are in the final stretch of the series now. There are three episodes to go, and signs point to them getting longer and longer as time goes on.

So what can we say now in particular about “America Decides”? It is one of the longer ones this season so far, but not by a huge amount.

According to the network’s official programming guide, this upcoming episode is going to run for around 67 minutes. That means that there’s a lot of time to dive into one of the most important stories so far — the actual election.

Do we think that Connor Roy is going to become the President of the United States? Well, let’s answer that question in simple terms: No. That is almost certainly not going to happen. However, at the same exact time we do think that there are some other big moments that we could be seeing unfold over time with it — Connor could end up being the spoiler for one of the other candidates. Or, some sort of election-oriented scandal could break out that dooms ATN or causes some serious problems when it comes to Kendall and Connor’s future vision for the company.

Entering the episode, it does feel like Kendall Roy’s riding high and has a plan with Frank’s help to undercut Matsson and actually acquire GoJo rather than the other way around. Could this actually work? Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is rather complicated, to put it mildly.

