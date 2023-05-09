Succession season 4 episode 9 will be Logan Roy’s funeral

If you have been wondering when you are actually going to see Logan Roy’s funeral on Succession season 4, let’s say we have an answer.

As it turns out, we are going to have a chance to see this big event prior to the series finale, as it will take place during the penultimate episode titled “Church and State” on May 21. This is a longer-than-usual episode, though not as long as the upcoming 90-minute series finale. There is a lot that could be at stake throughout it, as well … though you can probably say that about a good bit of the story so far.

To get a little more news all about what’s ahead in this episode, check out the full Succession season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava… and inopportune news from Jess. Later, Shiv tries to reposition herself within a new political landscape, as Kendall rallies supporters to his side.

This synopsis does seem to strongly give away that by the time this episode premieres, we are going to have a chance to know the result of the election. Meanwhile, we could actually be getting some sort of update on Kendall’s personal life. This is why it’s so important to remember little scenes like what we got with Rava on this past episode, given that some of these could end up being picked up down the road. We know that there are only so many stories that can fit into an episode of the show, but Jesse Armstrong tends to be pretty economic about this the vast majority of the time.

What do you think we will see at Logan Roy’s funeral on Succession season 4 episode 9?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

